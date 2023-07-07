The Northeast Little League 9-10 year old softball All-Stars won the District Championship last night, defeating Champlain All-Stars 4-3. It was a great game, and as one of the officials said, the future of Franklin County softball is bright.
Northeast started off the scoring in the top of the first inning when Sophie LaBounty scored Aliana Talcott and Leia Hatterick on a single to right field. Champlain answered in the bottom of the first inning, with runs scored by Lily Winegar, Bailee Conger, and Rachel Harvey. Lydia Phillips belted a triple to right center. That was it for the scoring for Champlain as Talcott threw a complete game in the circle, striking out 12. Northeast plated two more runs, one by Maeve Sargent driven in by Talcott’s line drive up the middle in the third inning, and another scored by Rose Witherspoon in the fourth. Ellis Montgomery pitched for Champlain, striking out 14.
Northeast Little League All-Stars are now headed to the State Tournament hosted by District 1 (games to be played in Chittenden County) from July 14-18. Roster for the Champion NELL All Stars is as follows:
Aliana Talcott
Carleigh Gervais
Leia Hatterick
Lily Schofield
Maci Patch
Maeve Sargent
Mia Carpenter
Olivia Mayville
Quinn Howrigan
Rose Witherspoon
Sadie Toof
Sophie LaBounty
All of the fine young ladies that competed in the District 3 tournament should be immensely proud of themselves. There was an incredible amount of talent displayed over the past two weeks at the Georgia Beach field. And a special thank you to the tournament director, Sarah Harvey, as well as all of the umpires and fans that supported all of the young athletes competing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.