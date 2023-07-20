The Northeast Little League 8-10 softball All-Stars won the 2023 Vermont State Championship at Schifilliti Park in Burlington on July 19, in front of a large crowd, punching their ticket to the Little League Regional tournament in Pennsylvania.
It was the first time in many years that a team made up of girls from the small towns of Fairfield, Sheldon, Bakersfield, Enosburg, Berkshire, and Montgomery that make up NELL have won the state title.
NELL beat an excellent Colchester team to win 3-0, ending their District and Vermont All-Star tournament undefeated. Northeast was led by a stellar performance in the circle by Aliana Talcott, who pitched a complete game, retiring the last 10 batters of the game, and only allowing two hits and two walks.
NELL’s defense was impeccable, led by Quinn Howrigan, Rose Witherspoon, and Lily Schofield on the infield, and some flawless catching from Carleigh Gervais behind the plate.
NELL scored all three of their runs in the second inning on aggressive base running by Witherspoon and Olivia Mayville, and a strong at-bat by Maci Patch, driving in Sophie LaBounty. Talcott recorded two hits for NELL, while Colchester had hits by Ella Carey and Emmalynn Newhall. Colchester was led in the circle by Carey and Madison Besaw.
What's next? Northeast will now travel to Pennsylvania for the regional tournament beginning on July 30. N
Thank you! ELL would like to thank Vermont District 1, led by Chris Brosseau, for hosting a wonderful tournament that was enjoyed by the young ladies participating, coaches, and fans alike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.