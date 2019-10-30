CASTLETON — The top senior high school football players in Vermont will travel to Castleton for the annual North-South Senior All-Star Football Game on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Castleton University.
The North leads the all-time series 11-7 after earning a 56-35 shootout over the South a year ago.
Each of the 31 high school football programs from all three divisions are represented on the rosters, including the MVU program.
Head coaches are Bob Lamb for the North and Chad Pacheco of Brattleboro for the South.
This year’s 2019 North All-Star roster includes players from Franklin County and Milton.
Noah Brock, Gage Brown, Cam Meunier and Patrick Roling of BFA Fairfax/LU; Dan Ellis, C.J. McAllister and Nick Voyer of BFA St. Albans; Evan Tinker of Milton, and Ethan Kelleher of Missisquoi Valley will compete for the North team.
North assistant coaches are Craig Sleeman of BFA Fairfax; and Gabe Aguilar, Jack Davis, Shawn Harvey, Brad Herring, Drew Lamb, Corey Wells, and Chris West from Spaulding.