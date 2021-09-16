SWANTON - After a tough outing on Tuesday, MVU’s field hockey was back on the field Thursday to play against North Country with a whole new mindset.
“We had a rough game Tuesday, and we’ve been trying to come together as a team. We’ve been practicing a lot of the simple things, communicating, and pushing ourselves to understand each other better. I think we’ve done a good job with that,” said Thunderbirds Sophomore Lindsey Gagne.
MVU’s Coach Mel Hurlbut also spoke to the communication and changes the team has made between this game and last.
“Yesterday, we had a 45-minute chat just to give feedback for the coaches and the players, talking about what we could do differently. Today we had a completely different warm-up based on that. I think that really set us up for success. We started the strongest we’ve ever played.”
MVU did have their strongest start of the season, and despite North Country scoring a goal early in the second quarter, the Thunderbirds pushed back to try and tie the game.
The second half saw an evenly played third quarter, then MVU made a push to score the tying goal in the fourth.
MVU’s goalkeeper Asher Nester made a few strong saves early in the final quarter, and in the final six minutes, MVU dominated play. With North Country hemmed into their own end, Maddie Saunders made a bid for a goal that went just wide of the left post. With 2:46 on the clock, MVU was awarded a penalty corner that saw Naomi Rose Edele complete a pass to Denise Berger in front of the goal, but the T-Birds weren’t quite able to convert the chance.
The clock hit zero’s, and North Country walked away with a tenuous 1-0 victory.
In spite of the final score, Coach Hurlbut was pleased with the effort and positive attitude displayed by her team on Thursday afternoon. She specifically spoke to Lindsey Gagne’s strong play following the game.
“She (Gagne) played really well. She played with high energy, both going up the field and coming back,” said Hurlbut. “She was ready for the play, she stayed low, kept going, and didn’t give up at any point today. I’m really proud of her determination today.”
