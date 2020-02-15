FAIRFAX — BFA Fairfax hosted the annual Skate Sprint Relays on February 11th.
The event, which allows two-person teams to come in costume, included varsity and JV events. The varsity teams raced four laps on the course.
Racers from BFA Fairfax and BFA St. Albans competed with various schools from around the state.
A women's relay team from BHS took the first place spot with a time of 27:50. A men's team from Lamoille Union took first with a time of 24:21.
BFA St. Albans varsity girls results
Maya Frost and Lydia Hodgman of BFA St.Albans came in 5th at 30:11
Maya Jerose and Leah Branon of BFA St.Albans finished 13th at 32:59.
Lindsay Bernard and Ella Simmons of BFA St.Albans came in 23rd at 35:07.
BFA Fairfax varsity girls results
Abby Sweet and Ling Bushey of BFA Fairfax placed 9th at 31:21
Charlotte Wood and Molly Loucy placed 15th at 33:32
Michelle Lynch and Janaya Parsons placed 19th 34:04
Marie Rainville and Ashley LaRose placed 21st at 34:18
Raegan Decker and Anna Sargent placed 26th at 36:16
Sofia Stefani and Sam Langlois placed 27th at 36:28
BFA St. Albans varsity boys results
Peter Vlaanderen and Jacob Trembly placed 5th at 25:26
Ethan Mashtare and Calvin Storms placed 6th at 25:36
Jacob Benware and Liam Rocheleau placed 13th at 27:57
Nolan Rocheleau and Cole Boyle placed 28th at 32:07
Thomas Curry and Dylan Koval placed 30th at 33:13
BFA Fairfax varsity boys results
Brendan Quinn and Jared Thatcher placed 9th at 26:08
Jarrett Sweet and Dylan Kissinger placed 14th at 27:57:00
Ryan Thatcher and Kalob Still placed 18th at 28:45
David Lumbra and Nathan Langlois placed 32nd at 34:08
Daniel Zang and Alex Holmes Henry placed 34th at 34:32