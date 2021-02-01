COLCHESTER — The BFA Nordic ski team competed in their first full team race on Wednesday, January 27, after Nordic and Alpine skiing and Snowboarding were cleared to compete on January 18. All athletes must wear masks in practice and in races this year.
Learning to race with masks: "There has definitely been a learning curve adjusting to wearing a mask while racing hard, but the team has done a great job of making it work," said BFA Nordic coach Mike Mashtare.
No head-to-head races: Each school competes at separate times, and teams are given an hour to warm up, race, and cool down, before the next school arrives to race.
"So basically, it's a true time trial. We're very fortunate to have some of the premier skiers in the state right now pushing each other, both in training and while racing."
Mashtare has lots of talent for 2021. "We have some very talented returning skiers who are skiing very fast right now, and we have a group of hard-working first-year skiers who are making big improvements daily."
Wednesday's race was a fast, flat, three-mile, three lap Freestyle race on a long twisting loop.
Hodgeman leads the charge for the BFA girls: "In the girls' race, junior Lydia Hodgeman chased after the guys on the team and dominated, winning the varsity girls' race by one minute and fifty-four seconds," said Mashtare.
Hodgeman's teammates took another four places in the top ten.
"Quincy Fournier continues to have a stellar senior year, placing 5th. Sophomore Maya Frost had a strong race to place 7th, with senior Maya Jerose hot on her heels in 8th place, followed closely by junior Lindsay Bernard in 9th place," said Mashtare.
Team results: Colchester 18 points, BFA St. Albans 19 points, Essex inc.
Big three lead boys to victory: "The boys' race was not as close as our big three went out fast and hard and never looked back. Juniors Ethan Mashtare, Calvin Storms, and Jacob Tremblay pushed each other for the three laps and placed first, second, and third. Like Lydia, they were also one minute fifty-four seconds in front of their closest rival," said Mashtare.
"Freshman Porter Hurteau, who was a force this fall in cross country, has picked up Nordic skiing this winter and continues to impress. He placed 7th and continues to close in on our front four.
"Seniors Thomas Curry and Nolan Rocheleau had outstanding days, just missing top ten to place 11th and 12th respectively."
Team scores: BFA 13, Colchester 30, and Essex 43.
Girls' JV racers secure top score: In the JV girls race, we had four first-year skiers go hard for two laps. Freshman Anna Malboeuf led us in 3rd place, followed by junior Ashley Cortes in fourth, and freshmen Jillian Koval and Lillian Foisy in fifth and sixth, respectively.
Team scores: BFA 10 Colchester, and Essex Inc.
Carpenter drastically improves his race time! In the JV boys' race, we had seniors Andrew Koval and Nate Smullen lead the way, both first-year skiers, placing fifth and sixth. Sophomore and first-year skier Tanner Dalley placed seventh. Senior skier Ian Carpenter placed eighth and cut eighteen minutes off his time for the same distance just four days earlier.
Team scores: Essex 10 BFA 26 Essex inc.
BFA will host a Classic Technique race Wednesday at Hard'ack. There are no spectators allowed.
