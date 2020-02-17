ST. ALBANS — Nordic skiers raced at Hard'ack on Saturday, February 15th, an event BFA coach Michael Mashtare described as a "great tune-up for the State Championships."
Lydia Hodgeman got things started for BFA, earning a 20:32 minute victory on the 6k course, 45 seconds ahead of the pack.
"Lydia worked her way to the front shortly after the crowded start," said Mashtare. "After one lap, the crowd was buzzing about how big a lead she had."
Sophomore Maya Frost placed 22nd in 25:14. Junior Maya Jerose had a robust second loop moved to 26th place in 25:48.
Senior Leah Branon placed 40th in 27:48. Sophomore Lindsay Bernard placed 45th in 28:56. Junior Olivia Belrose and Senior Ella Simmons moved up through the pack on the second loop to 60th & 61st, respectively, in 30:32 & 30:54.
First-year skier and Sophomore Kayleigh Branon, skiing in her first varsity race, paced 65th in 32:50.
The girls placed 5th out of seven complete teams.
"The varsity boys continue to gel as a team, and their pack of four continues to become more solid," said Mashtare.
Mashtare noted that the first to fourth place skiers were separated by 75 seconds, a gap they will look to close up even more in the state races.
Sophomore Ethan Mashtare led the way, placing 8th in 18:34.
"Ethan skis with more confidence each race as he bangs heads with the front runners," said Mashtare.
Sophomore Jacob Tremblay had his best race of the season to place 11th in 18:55. Senior Peter Vlaanderen and Sophomore Calvin Storms placed 13th and 14th, respectively in 19:35 and 19:49.
"Peter and Calvin got caught in heavy traffic and were involved in a couple of crashes, which makes their placing even more remarkable," said Mashtare.
Quickly improving, first-year skier, Jacob Benware placed 21st in 21:05. Junior Thomas Curry placed 42nd in 24:37, a finish that earned him a spot on the Skate State Meet team.
Cole Boyle was 49th at 26:26, CJ Fisher was 50th at 26:36, Manny Chiappinelli was 58th in 27:27, and Lucas MacKenzie was 61st in 28:10.
"Lucas didn't realize he was skiing in his first varsity race until 15 minutes before race time," said Mashtare. "He handled the situation like a pro and skied fast.
Dylan Koval, who broke a pole in the first lap and was handed another by a girl on the team, quickly picked up his pace and did his best to recover, finishing 62nd in 28:24.
"If someone had been taking splits of the laps, I'm sure Dylan would have had one of the fastest second laps," said Mashtare.
The BFA boys placed third behind powerhouse teams CVU and U 32. They are looking to be among the top teams in the Division I State Meets.
The BFA JV team raced on a 4.4k course, and sophomore, first-year skier Noah Domingue led the boys, placing 8th in 23:34. Sophomore Ethan Konrad was 16th in 28:37. Sophomore Corbin Gralnick was 18th in 34:13, and Ian Carpenter won the one-lap race in a time of 26:52.
"Freshman and first-year skier, Rebekah Dalmer, the only girls' JV skier did a fantastic job finishing mid-pack in 12th in 25:19," said Mashtare.
"For the first time in many years, we had two middle schoolers from the St. Albans Rec. Team race. Lucy Jerose placed 16th in 12:54 for the 2.2 Kilometer race," said Mashtare.
"Grady Boyle placed 15th in the boys' race in 15:38. Both represented St. Albans well in their first race ever. BFA's future looks bright."
Skiers from around the State will travel to the Rikert Ski Touring Center in Ripton, VT, on Thursday to compete in the Classic Technique state meet on Thursday.