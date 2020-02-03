RIPTON — Seven BFA St. Albans Nordic skiers traveled to Rikert Touring Center in Ripton, VT, on Sunday to compete in the U16 and Eastern High School Championship Qualifier Races.
The day consisted of a 3-kilometer Classic race in the morning and a 3-kilometer Skate race in the afternoon. The results of both races were added together, and the top 24 boys and 24 girls qualified to compete on the Vermont team at the Championships.
The U 16 team consists of skiers who have not reached their 16th birthday before January 1st of this year; BFA had four skiers trying to make the U 16 team.
Sophomore Lydia Hodgeman, who qualified last year, finished 5th Over-all on Sunday to secure a place in the Championships. She placed 5th in the Classic race in 10:52 and 4th in the Skate race in 8:55.
Freshman Maya Frost finished 37th overall out of 46 girls. She placed 34th in Classic in 13:19 and 35th in Skate in 11:40.
"As a first-year Nordic ski racer, this was an awesome job done by Maya," said BFA Nordic coach Mike Mashtare.
Sophomore Ethan Mashtare qualified in 19th place. He finished 15th in the Classic portion in 9:48 and 22nd in the Skate portion in 8:46.
Sophomore Calvin Storms placed 26th to be named the 2nd alternate to the team. Storms placed 29th in the Classic portion in 10:57 and 25th in the Skate portion in 8:57.
"Two boys in front of Calvin will be competing in Junior Nationals, so he has qualified as well," explained Mashtare. "It was his strong afternoon performance, which moved him up the rankings to make the team."
The U 16 Championships will be held at the Mountain Top Ski Center. in Chittenden, VT, this year on March 6th - 8th. Vermont will compete against New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. Skiers will race in four races over three days.
In the Eastern High School qualifier, BFA had five skiers try out. Lydia Hodgeman once again qualified, as she did last year. Lydia placed 17th overall. She was 19th in the Classic portion in 10:52 and 13th in the Skate portion in 8:55.
Junior Maya Jerose had two solid races to place 58th. 56th in the Classic portion in 12:36 and 61st in the Skate portion in 11:55.
Jacob Tremblay, who made the U16 team last year, also had a fine day. He placed 52nd overall, 49th in the Classic portion in 9:54 and 54th in Skate in 8:36.
Ethan Mashtare was 55th overall, 46th in Classic in 9:48 and 61st in Skate in 8:46. Senior Peter Vlaanderen had two solid races placing 56th overall. He was 56th in the Classic portion in 10:08 and 57th in Skate in 8:40.
"All four guys placed very close to each other," said Mashtare, "and are looking to continue to have that strong pack going into the State Championships in a little over two weeks."
The Eastern High School Championships will be March 13, 14 and 15 in New York.