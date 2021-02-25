HINESBURG — Wet snow and changing temperatures combined to make Tuesday's Nordic Classic race a challenge.
"The team did very well to ski on the wax we were able to give them. After a winter of fresh powder and easy waxing days, it was a good test before the state championships; the conditions in March can always be challenging," said BFA St. Albans Nordic coach Mike Mashtare.
Ethan Mashtare and Calvin Storms were skiing even with eventual winner Matt Servin of CVU until the final climb. Servin, skiing on his home course, put in a big effort and pulled ahead for the win.
Tremblay and Porter Hurteau had solid days on skis that had a little less kick than Mashtare and Storm's skis. Seniors Thomas Curry and Nolan Rocheleau continue to improve and impress as we get closer to States.
Lydia Hodgeman continues to lead the girls' team with a 6th place finish.
"Lydia was a little off today as she was probably still recovering from a 15K race this past Saturday," explained Mashtare.
Maya Frost had a strong race for the team placing 26th place. Lindsay Bernard and Rebekah Dalmer had strong days for the team as they continue to improve.
Senior Nate Smullen had the best race of his young skiing career, placing 6th.
"Nate continues to improve each day as he gains confidence in his skiing," said Mashtare.
Ashley Cortes led the way for the JV girls with a 27th place finish. All of our first-year skiers continue to improve each race.
Top ten Franklin County skiers
Boys:
2 Ethan Mashtare BFA-SA 51:43
3 Calvin Storms BFA-SA 15:45
7 Jacob Tremblay BFA-SA 16:06
Girls:
6 Lydia Hodgeman BFA-SA 19:00
Team results:
Boys: BFA St. Albans 31, CVU 31, BHS 43, EHS 55, BFA Fairfax 86, CHS 87, MMU 87, SBHS 116
Girls: BHS 26, MMU 28, CVU 30, BFA St. Albans 74, SBHS 77, CHS 92, BFA Fairfax 93, EHS 107
