This spring, several Franklin County teams are welcoming new coaches, including the BFA-ST. Albans Bobwhites lacrosse team. Nohea King, a graduate of BFA-St. Albans, has assisted the program in previous years and comes well prepared to take the head coaching position.
Q&A with Nohea King
What will you be looking to build on from the previous season as you take the head coaching role? I’m looking to grow our program and take it to the next level. We will be doing this by making connections to our youth program, the Phantoms, to build a solid foundation of lacrosse within our community and getting our players out in the community by volunteering and giving back to the community that has given them so much.
Who do you have returning this season, and what will that group contribute as far as leadership, skill, and development of team chemistry? A few returning players that we expect a promising season from are Cam Johnson, faceoff/ midfield and returning captain. Cam brings positive energy and lacrosse IQ to the field. Noah Earl, returns for us on attack. Last season, Noah was an integral part of our offense; he’ll be helping to lead our attack unit this season. Tomas Zemianek, faceoff/ midfield, is a great teammate who brings great knowledge to the faceoff x and offensive unit.
Who do you have for new players, and what roles will the younger players take on the team? Senior Corbin Schreindorfer will be on defense. He brings new energy and a lot of speed to our defensive unit. Jaedyn Allen, will join our attack. Jaedyn does a great job to make his teammates play at a higher level and brings alot of versatility to the offense. Cadien Shufford, Keegan O'Bryan, Liam Tatro are all defensive midfielders. This trio comes out every day with energy and focus to help the defensive unit leaps and bounds better.
What does it mean to you to have the opportunity to coach for the school you graduated from? I’m honored to be able to give back to the program that helped develop me into the lacrosse player and person I am today. To be able to grow the Bobwhite lacrosse program to where I know it can be is a great opportunity, and I can't wait to see where it takes us!
