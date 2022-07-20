BFA-St. Albans basketball player Noah Earl and his Vermont Elite basketball team secured the Boys 17U D2 AAU World Championship on Saturday, July 16, in Orlando, FL.
Vermont Elite defeated teams from all over the United States and Puerto Rico, defeating the Miami dynasty 66-51 in the championship game.
Q&A with Noah Earl
What was it like competing at this level? It was a great experience; it was faster-paced basketball than we're used to, and I enjoyed getting to know more people and improving my game. It was really fun playing in the NBA Bubble.
What three things stood out to you about the AAU World Championship Tournament? The energy; the fans from other states traveled brought so much energy, and every game was exciting and fun to play in. The facilities also stood out; they were so nice. There were six courts in one building, which was amazing. The last thing that stood out was getting to know my team better throughout the tournament.
How did you make it into the top eight? The elite eight was a wake-up call. We knew we had to lock in if we were taking the trophy home. We had a couple of slow starts, but we got our stuff together, played basketball, and got it done. Getting out of New England, we played teams with a lot more speed and taller, bigger players. The average height of the guards was 6'4 or 6'3."
What happened when you made it into the top four? The switch was turned on. We wanted to make a name for Vermont and put it on the map. We worked hard, and it turned out good for us. Going into the final four, we were nervous. About halftime, we clicked, and we all started playing well. We carried that to the championship game and were confident in each other. If the other team went on a streak, we got right up and went back at them. We knew we had to execute and focus to get the win.
Do you have a standout in-game moment? In the final four game, we were up three with 30 seconds. We were pressing them; I got the steal and dunked the ball to seal the game. The crowd and the atmosphere was awesome. I'll never forget that.
Do you have a standout moment from outside the games? After winning the championship, coach bought us dinner. It was fun because we won, everyone was happy, and we were satisfied and relieved because we got it done. It was a lot to enjoy.
What would you like to say about your coach? Coach Sam Jackson is a great coach. He's gone to this tournament and come up short, and we wanted to win this for him. He had confidence in us to get the win. We've been putting the time and effort into practice, and we worked for it.
Would you like to thank your family for joining you in Florida? I'm very grateful to my family for traveling with me and helping me achieve my goals.
What are you looking forward to in your upcoming senior season at BFA-St. Albans? We're playing in the Essex summer league and in a men's league. We need to put the time in to work toward achieving the goal of getting to Patrick this winter.
