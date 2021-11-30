Cody Bushway, coach of the Bellows Free Academy St. Albans JV B boys basketball team is also a big football fan and plays for No Punts Intended, a 7v7 flag football team associated with GameOnVT. The team, established in 2017, won the summer and fall league championships. The fall championship win was an impressive win as they won shorthanded.
Q&A with Cody Bushway
What got you interested in participating? Calvin is my friend and my barber, and I see him every week. He mentioned the flag football league and asked me to join his team. I was very excited for the invite.
What does playing this sport with this group of people add to your life? It's a time where I can feel like a kid again. I like meeting up and joking around with my teammates, and we have good camaraderie, which I think helps us play so well together.
What's your favorite moment from the fall season? My favorite moment was getting the official text that we had won the fall league championship. Our team had to play 6v7 against a very good team and still won 41-38! However, my favorite moment when I was playing was when we drew up a play at the end of the semifinal to get one of our teammates a touchdown. We executed a hook and ladder play where Calvin ended up with the ball and ran around the whole defense without getting touched; he threw a lateral to Bryce at the last second, and Bryce scored a touchdown.
What do you appreciate about playing as an adult? Once you graduate high school, it's hard to find a league or the opportunity to get a bunch of people to play the sport you loved playing growing up. I'm very thankful that GameOnVT allows us to do that.
What do you enjoy about the brotherhood of football? As an active duty military member, I understand what a brotherhood is, and I can say this team does a great job showing that to each other. Even though it's a flag football league, games still get physical, and it can get chippy, but we all have each other's backs. If you make a mistake or drop a pass, it's not going to be held against you. I also love how we all get each other involved on offense; if someone hasn't had the ball thrown to them in a while, we make sure to draw up a play so that person will get the ability to make a play.
Q&A with Calvin Bratcher
Bratcher, Grayck, and Josh Pace are original members of the 2017 team.
What got you interested in participating? I played football in high school, and the year after I graduated, I looked around for an adult league to play in so I could have a fun way to get cardio.
What does playing this sport with this group of people add to your life? The best part of playing with this group is the mutual love for the game and the friendships.
What's your favorite moment from the fall season? The Championship--we were missing a couple of our top players in Cody and Zach Whitcomb, and we came together and played a clean enough game to get the win.
What do you enjoy about the brotherhood of football? Football is the ultimate team game, and it makes achieving that end goal of a championship all the sweeter; no matter how good you are as an individual, you still need the guys around you to do their part.
Q&A with Adam Grayck
How did the team get its name? Louis Hodgetts runs the league, and our team name originally came from Louis. In my first year, I joined a free agent team, and Louis gave us that name for the year. We liked it and kept it when we organized our team in the following seasons.
What got you interested in playing? I grew up watching football with my dad and brother, and we threw the ball in the backyard as kids. I never played organized or competitive football. I played in a flag league in college; it was very competitive, and having fun wasn’t really the focus. When I moved back to Vermont, I wanted to play football in a league that balanced competitiveness and fun. GameOnVT looked promising, so I signed up as a free agent and loved the people and the league.
What does No Punts Intended add to your life? It adds a sense of fun and community. Most teams keep the mood light; we joke around during games and enjoy seeing each other every week. After college, it's felt harder to meet people and make connections; this team and league provides a rich source of community outside of my work and personal life.
What's your favorite moment from the fall season? From an on-field perspective, the fall championship game is a true highlight, but it's hard to pick one favorite moment. It's the collection of moments from our team and the other teams that make it special.
What do you appreciate about playing as an adult? I understand that football can be a big deal in high school, but sometimes I think the joy of playing gets overshadowed by the intensity. Playing as an adult in a league that balances competitiveness and fun creates a sense of enjoyment, and that's kept me coming back.
Can you tell us about the championship game win? I think this was our most impressive victory of any season. We usually have around 10 people on our team, but many of our guys couldn’t make it to the championship game because of work or family. League rules don’t require the same number of players on each team, and in all honesty, I’d accepted we would lose.
On the first drive, our opponent scored pretty easily as expected with an extra-person advantage. I play quarterback on offense, and we could only send five guys out on routes against their seven defenders. I didn’t expect to have any open guys to throw to, yet we were able to find open zones and run good routes that moved the ball down the field. After scoring twice with a player down, we started to feel some confidence. We called a timeout with one second left in the half, and it was 4th down. Calvin lined up in the slot, and at the snap, he ran to the goal line; I threw the ball, and he ran a perfect route and caught it in the back of the endzone with three defenders around him. It was an amazing play that really energized us.
We took the ball to start the second half, drove down, and scored, taking the lead for the first time. With about six minutes left in the game, one of our guys arrived, making it 7v7. Our final drive was brilliant, and we went up 41-39 with four seconds left. We defended the other team’s final Hail Mary play and pulled off the win.
What do you enjoy about the brotherhood of football? I’ve made friends, had fun, and hopefully helped create a welcoming and enjoyable space for people to play ball. I like playing quarterback, trying to make good throws, coming up with plays, and trying my best to play well, but it's all pretty empty to me if there isn’t a sense of community as a foundation. Local leagues like GameOnVT are special; I get to throw the ball around and spend time with some fun people, which is what I enjoy the most.
