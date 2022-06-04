On Friday, Jun 3, the No. 8 MVU Thunderbirds baseball team closed the 2022 season with a 3-0 loss to No. 1 Spaulding in the D2 quarterfinal matchup.
 
MVU pitching: Eli Calhoun (CG 4H, 4W, 5K, 3ER) took the loss for MVU.  McNamara (CG 1H, 1W, 9K, 0ER) earned the victory for Spaulding. 
 
Multi hit players: McNamara (Spaulding 2-3, 2 singles, 2R)
 
The Thunderbirds closed the season 9-9.
Thank you, Todd Beauregard for the photos from the road!

 

