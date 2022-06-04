featured
No. 8 Thunderbirds fall to No. 1 Spaulding in D1 quarterfinal
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
On Friday, Jun 3, the No. 8 MVU Thunderbirds baseball team closed the 2022 season with a 3-0 loss to No. 1 Spaulding in the D1 quarterfinal matchup.
MVU pitching: Eli Calhoun (CG 4H, 4W, 5K, 3ER) took the loss for MVU. McNamara (CG 1H, 1W, 9K, 0ER) earned the victory for Spaulding.
Multi hit players: McNamara (Spaulding 2-3, 2 singles, 2R)
The Thunderbirds closed the season 9-9.
Thank you, Todd Beauregard for the photos from the road!
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
