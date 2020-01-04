ST. ALBANS — Local sports fans were treated to a fantastic game on December 23rd as the BFA and MVU varsity basketball teams met for an in-county showdown.
While MVU held the lead for the majority of the second half, it was the Bobwhites who came out victorious.
Nick Voyer, a senior forward, played a crucial role in the final, deciding seconds.
“As Patrick Walker was on the foul line, we were thinking about the different scenarios that could play out,” said Bobwhite coach Matt Toof. “What would we do if he hit both free throws? One free throw? What would we do if he missed both?”
“We made the decision to let the game play out with the score tied and seven seconds on the clock.”
Wallker sunk the free throw.
“MVU was caught in a quasi full-court press which played itself well into what we’ve trained the guys to do. Nick immediately grabbed the ball, made basket, and inbounded the ball.
“Kam Dunsmore received the ball and immediately went into what we call, ‘heads up habit,’” explained Toof.
There was no option on the left-wing for Dunsmore, so he drove to the lane looking to draw a defender.
“A defender slid in front to stop the drive leaving Dunsmore with two options: take a contested shot or kick the pass out to someone,” said Toof. “Well, lucky for Dunsmore (and all of us), Voyer was there for a little drop-off pass.
“To Voyer’s credit, there was no hesitation as he caught the ball and, in one motion, went up for a left-handed layup on the right side.”
Toof was pleased with Voyer’s quick and focused response in the moment.
“We’ve always encouraged Nick to be a ‘rim runner,’ and that’s exactly what he did on the play as he went from inbounding the ball at one end of the floor to finishing the game-winning layup at the other,” said Toof.
“We’ve stressed transition offense more than anything else this year in practice. It was satisfying to see pieces of what we’ve covered in practice transfer to a late-game situation.”
Voyer, the ‘big man’ for the Bobwhites, appreciated the moment.
“I’ve had a few close games, but I’ve never scored a game-winner,” said Voyer, “and I wasn’t anticipating being the one to score that basket.
“I was relieved that we were able to win and not go into overtime.”
BFA and MVU games pack the gym; both teams have to adjust to the noise and energy of the crowd.
“It’s such a big game when we play each other. The crowd was pretty wild,” said Voyer, “so I had to stay calm and take my foul shots.”
When the buzzer sounded, the Bobwhites rejoiced.
“We were really excited to win that game. We’ve had some close games, but we haven’t been able to get a win,” said Voyer. “This win picked up our momentum going forward.”
Rivalry games always add intensity to the atmosphere.
“It gets competitive on the court, but when the game is over, we’re friends at the end,” said Voyer.
Voyer, a two-sport athlete, plays both basketball and football for the Bobwhites. He’s especially enjoyed his varsity and JV coaches at BFA.
“I like how the coaches stay involved and encourage the team to get together and to bond,” said Voyer. They also pay close attention to all of us and help us out in whatever way they can.
“The coaches have played a huge role in teaching us that the next level of playing the sport is to have a level head and to use your brain out there.”
Voyer has also appreciated his teammates.
“I really enjoyed my sophomore season playing with Jens,” said Voyer. “He taught me a lot about playing under the basket.
“I also improved my three-point shot because of him. He showed me how important it was to be a versatile player and be ready to contribute at any spot on the court.”
“I’m proud to play for BFA; it’s been a lot of fun playing football and basketball for four years,” said Voyer.
“It’s important to have the best year we can have as a team this year and to try to guide and teach the upcoming players who will be here after us, just like other players did for us. We have a lot of young players with lots of potential.”