On August 12, 2023, Nick Bouton raced in the Leadville 100 MTB, finishing a bucket list mountain bike race in central Colorado's rugged mountains. The race isn't for the faint of heart, starting at a lofty 10,000 feet and climbing to 12,600 feet and the top of Columbine.
Bouton, who lives in Milton and works in St. Albans, VT, finished the 105-mile race in eight hours and 16 minutes; he was 209th out of 1788 overall, was the 184 male out of 1521, and 24 out of 93 in his age category of 20 to 29.
Q&A with Nick Bouton
What makes the Leadville 100 different from other races you've competed in? It's not held on single-track trails like I'm used to; it's held on Jeep trails and rough enough that a mountain bike is required. One of the pros said that if Leadville began this year, it might be considered a gravel bike race.
How did you find out about the race and qualify to compete? The Leadville 100 is a prestigious race, and it's been a goal of mine to qualify. This year, riders from all 50 states and riders from 20 countries were there. Most riders qualified before the race; some lottery spots are available. I qualified at the Wilmington 100K last year in Wilmington, NY, at Whiteface, where I got a gold coin to enter the Leadville 100 based on that finish time.
What is the significance of the Leadville 100 MTB? The race is held in Leadville, CO, a mining town established in 1877. Forty years ago, the mine shut down, profoundly impacting the town's economy. Marilee Maupin and Ken Chlouber proposed a 100-mile running race, which would keep the town 'on the map.' Later, they added a 100-mile mountain bike race, which has snowballed into this coveted race. The all-time greats in the sports have done this race, and to qualify and race at a course they all raced on is a great feeling.
What's the layout of the course? The race begins and ends at 10,050 feet in downtown Leadville. You descend into the valley and ride to Powerline Pass on Jeep trails in the woods. After that, you come back into the valley. It's more of a road race with lots of drafting for the next 20 miles. There, you hit the bottom of Columbine with roughly 3,000 feet to gain over the next 7.5 miles to reach the top of the Columbine Mine; the views are incredible because you're above the treeline. This road is a rough and unmaintained mine access road. The turning point of the race, 52.2 miles, is in a saddle just below the mountain.
When you turn around at Columbine, you can see all the others climbing and everyone ahead of you, which is unique. You head down, back across the flat, and then do the Powerline Climb, which gets up to a 23 percent grade, the hardest part of the course; here, you're about 80 miles into the race. You drop to Turquoise Lake and then back up into the city's center.
How did you prepare to race at high elevation? I don't adjust to elevation well, so I knew I had to get out to elevation in advance of the race. I drove out and spent one night in Denver at 5,000 feet. I drove to Silverthorne, where I stayed for five days at 9,000 feet. From there, I went to Leadville for seven days to lead up to the race. I continued regular training (140 to 160 miles) until the week before the race. I rode about 70 easy miles around Leadville the week before the race.
When I first got to Leadville, I rode big pieces of the course and drove the Columbine Mine road to the saddle for a race preview and to create mental checkpoints and time checks. I wanted to hit the nine-hour goal, which gets you a large belt buckle for finishing in that time. 140 to 160 miles
How did you feel about your completed race? I finished in eight hours and 16 minutes, faster than I had planned. I raced the first half in four hours and 30 minutes and made all my time in the second half. I hit all my pace marks and knew the second half was historically faster due to the elevation difference. I started in the third corral, around 400th place, and made up 200 positions overall. I was really happy with the result.
The other races I compete in are all about placement, but not Leadville; even for the pros like Dylan Johnson, the focus is on the time more than the place. It's all about the belt buckle.
What will you remember about the Leadville 100 MTB race? I'll remember that I worked hard to get there, made it, completed three years of training, and accomplished the one goal I had: the nine-hour finish mark.
How did you get your start in mountain bike racing? I started racing in the fifth grade at the Catamount Family Center. I competed in other sports in high school and ran for Clarkson University in college. I got back on the bike in 2107 and began racing again in 2018. In 2019, I started taking some bigger steps and put in the time and effort to get myself back into racing. From 2020 to 2023, biking was my focus. 2021 was my first time in a pro-level race, and I've been in the pro-open category since then.
Why do you enjoy mountain bike racing? I like being outside in the woods. I like the speed, the views, and the physical aspect of seeing the terrain. I love seeing new areas, and the bike gives me the freedom to experience the outdoors at the speed I want to do it. I've always been an endurance athlete; it just works for me.
Thank you and the sponsors: I don't have a sponsor, but I ride as a brand ambassador for Nuun Hydration. My parents, Todd and Terry Bouton, and my girlfriend, Christina Cramer, are my biggest supporters.
