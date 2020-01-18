RICHFORD — Nicholos Carswell led his Falcon’s basketball team to their second win of the season last week against Craftsbury.
The senior from Richford Junior-Senior High School scored 31 points and had 22 rebounds.
“The first quarter stuck out to me in comparison to the first game we played against Craftsbury,” said Carswell. “There was a lot of growth since that game, and it wasn’t because they played worse; we played better.
“I give a lot of the credit for my performance in Craftsbury to my teammates. They were able to spread the floor, move the ball efficiently, and give me open looks.
“It was all about communication and teamwork. It really showed that we have hope and that we are improving.”
Carswell highlighted some of the ways he’s identified growth in the team.
“In the beginning of the season, we had trouble recognizing zone and man and our offense. Throughout the year, we’ve worked on that recognition, and ball movement has been good.”
The Craftsbury game provided a good perspective for the Falcons.
“It just shows what we can do against DIV teams,” said Carswell. “We didn’t let off the gas; we kept pounding it in, and our guys stayed calm.”
Carswell thanked Cold Hollow Career Center for the role they’ve played in helping him learn to lead.
“My team is young, and I had an opportunity to lead this year,” said Carswell. “Taking part in the Cold Hollow Business Leadership program has helped me build my leadership skills.”
Quite a few Franklin County basketball programs hired new coaches this year, including the Falcons.
MVU graduate, Caden Theberge, is the head coach of the team, and Riley Wilkin and Nick Mumley assist.
“The coaches have been great this year,” said Carswell. “It’s great to have younger guys who can be on the court with us.
“Caden and the guys have been able to show us how to do things in practice physically, and that helps us grow.”
“They’ve been great with the mindset, and they’ve already turned things around. They make us want to come out and work at practice every day,” said Carswell.
“They also bring a lot of chemistry. They can joke around with us, but they know how to get us to focus when it’s time to work.”
“They are looking to be here for the long run,” said Carswell. “They want to see Richford on the map, and it really shows.”
Theberge spoke highly of Carswell and the role he’s taken for the Falcons.
“I can’t say enough about Nick’s leadership as a senior. He’s been like a player-coach out there for us,” said Theberge.
“He relays communication very well--in practices and games. There’s no gap in our message when he relays it to the team.”
“He’s really taken things seriously and wants to improve every day,” said Theberge. “I’m very impressed with him as a person and a player.”
Theberge praised Carswell’s efforts in the Craftsbury game, as well as the next game against Peoples Academy.
“Nick did great in Craftsbury; he shot 6 for 11 from the three-point line, and then he started working inside.”
In the game against Peoples, a cut finger sidelined Carswell for half of the game, but he still managed 9 points and 15 rebounds before the injury.
Carswell has been happy to share his senior season’s success with his teammates, and with the community.
“The Richford community and our fans have been great. They recognize that we’ve been working hard, and we love the support,” said Carwell.
“Our students, especially the girls’ basketball team, has really fueled our games. When we make a bucket, we can hear the cheers. To have a fan base behind you is amazing.”