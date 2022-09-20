With all this rain, I thought you might enjoy a look back at a much brighter day in September. Photographer Judy Bergeron sent us these photos from the Burlington Invitational, hosted at Hard'ack on Sept. 10. That day was so warm and sunny that it was even a little hot for a race day. I bet they'd rather have had a little warmth than today's soggy weather. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation