Rail City boxers, Nathaniel Humphrey and Cora Thomas competed at the 2022 Silver Gloves Northeast Regional Tournament in Albany, NY, on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Silver Gloves Regionals tournament includes the best boxers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts.
Humphrey, of St. Albans, lost by decision to Jayden Colon of Connecticut, placing second in the male intermediate 132 lb. final. Rail City boxing trainer Hans Olson spoke of Humphrey’s performance at the regional tournament.
“I’m very proud of Nathaniel and how he fought,” said Olson. “He showed a lot of heart and had competitive moments. This was his first year going through the Silver Gloves Tournament, so I believe he will take a lot of positivity from this experience. He has a bright future in boxing.”
Cora Thomas of Fairfield, went unopposed in the female 119 lb. category. Thomas moves on to the Silver Gloves Nationals in Independece, MO, in February.
