ST. ALBANS — The BFA boys tennis team is a small and dedicated group this year; Nate Smullen, Jayden Bedard, and Jacob Spooner make up the three-person roster.
Nate, what have you enjoyed about returning to the court this year? "It's nice to be able to play, especially with the cancelation of my regular winter sport. It's nice to have one thing that's back to normal."
Do you have anything you are looking forward to? "I hope we can find one or two more players so we can win matches. We need at least four."
Jayden, what's it like coming in as a senior after missing a year? "The masks are a little irritating, and I'd like to have an extra person or two so we can win a match.
What do you love about the game of tennis? "I love the competitive nature of the game."
Jacob, you're a sophomore; what have you noticed about returning to play? "I feel like I came back and hit well after missing a year. My favorite part about tennis is the hitting--getting one of those clean shots right over the net.
What are you looking to work on this year? "I'm looking to get my shots back in line after missing a year with Covid. I've been hitting like I haven't played for a year. I'm trying to get things working better; today, I got my serve working better."
If you are a student or you know any BFA students who are interested in playing for the boys' tennis team, it's not too late, and they'd love to have you!
(0) comments
