Thunder Road International Speedbowl has a long-standing tradition of inviting NASCAR Premier Series’ athletes to test out the Barre highbanks and the stiff competition that comes with the territory. Now, for the 43rd Vermont Lottery Governor’s Cup, comes yet another NASCAR Cup Series champion, and a NASCAR Cup Series car owner, Brad Keselowski.
“After years of hearing so much about it, I’m so excited about the opportunity to race at Thunder Road! I understand it is one of the country’s most iconic short tracks and my buddy Bowyer told me I’m going to love the place,” said Keselowski.
The Rochester Hills, Michigan driver has 75 NASCAR wins across its three national series; he’s had a Truck Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway, 39 victories in the Xfinity Series and 35 checkered flags in the Cup Series.
Keselowski spoke of this summer’s Governor’s Cup race: “I’m really thankful for the opportunity to participate in this event. I know this place is challenging, and I understand my Cup Series colleagues haven’t had the best results in past years here, but I’m hoping we can change that trend and walk into the Cup garage at New Hampshire with some bragging rights.”
The 43rd Vermont Lottery Governor’s Cup 150 is the summer’s biggest battle for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models and will take place on Thursday, July 14. The annual July spectacular will also be supported by the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and rk Miles Street Stocks. Post time is set for 6:30pm with other times and ticket information to be determined.
(0) comments
