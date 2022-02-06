BURLINGTON - Ruth Brueckner of Swanton, racing for Missisquoi Valley Union, set the new D2 record for the women's 600m at the Vermont State Indoor Track and Field State Championship on Sunday, Feb., completing the race in a time of 1:38.92.
Brueckner also took first place in the 300m in a time of 43.53. In the 55m dash, she ran a 7.84 in prelims for fourth place and a 7.90 in finals for sixth place. Brueckner qualified for New Englands in all three races.
Brueckner broke the previous indoor 600m record by a substantial three seconds.
Q&A with Ruth Brueckner
Were you surprised to have broken the three-second by three seconds? I was hoping to beat it, but I was shocked when I crossed the line.
What do you love about running the 600m? I tried this event at the beginning of the season, and I just loved it. It's the perfect distance to get into gear. I love the 400m and the 800m, so this is right in between them. It's just super fun to run all-out the whole time.
What stands out to you about this win? I can remember watching my siblings race here when I was growing up. I remember watching Sonya John, who had the 600m state record and who raced with my sister Anna. I remember watching her in the eighth grade and asking her she could be so fast and what she did. She'd give us little tips. It means a lot to me that it's not just a random name as the record; I remember watching her run and wanting to be like her.
