SWANTON — On Sunday afternoon, the Thunderbirds and Bobwhites boys’ basketball teams will face off in a classic in-county contest. When these teams meet in a normal season, the bleachers are packed, and the crowd is going wild.
Things will be different in the Thunderdome. This year, the teams will have to bring their own energy as they battle for bragging rights and seeding at the end of a very short season. Matt Toof, coach of the Bobwhites, recalled past games.
“The atmosphere surrounding a BFA/MVU match-up doesn’t feel the same this year. I’m just going to say it. Walking into an empty gym at MVU on a Sunday will feel different,” said Toof.
“It doesn’t matter how our two teams match up on paper. Records, individual play, momentum never appear to matter when we see them. The atmosphere always matters, though. It’s unfortunate that our players and fans will not have that experience this year.”
Toof will miss the crowd, but he’s confident the athletes will come ready to play. ”Despite Covid restrictions, players from both teams will show up to compete because that’s what we do in Franklin County.”
He’s got his eyes on several MVU players who will require extra attention from Bobwhite defenders.
“It feels like Unwin and Walker have been on that team for years because, well, they have been on that team forever. We’ll have to make them earn everything on offense.
“They also have pieces around those two players to worry about. Sean Powers has become an outside threat, and they have big bodies coming off the bench to help on the boards. We will have to execute our game plan and bring everything we have at them.”
Walker and Unwin have been leading the Thunderbirds in scoring this year, which is no surprise. The two have been consistently hitting double digits and work well under the boards.
Short-season records: MVU is currently 3-1 on the season with wins against Harwood, Enosburg, and Peoples Academy. They took a narrow loss to Middlebury at the beginning of the season.
The Bobwhites are 3-2, with wins over Middlebury and Mount Abraham and losses to Milton, Colchester, and U32.
MVU coach Matt Walker shared Toof’s enthusiasm for the upcoming game. ”The players get excited about all BFA games. It’s important for the rivalry but also very important to the VPA standings and trying to secure a home playoff game. I’m sure it will be a close one, and we are looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.