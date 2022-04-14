The MVU varsity track team competed in South Burlington on Monday, April 11, in the second meet of the season.
Girls top finishers
Ruth Brueckner placed 1st in the women's 1500 in a time of 5:06.64 PR. She placed second in the 100m in 13.56
Alexandra Bourdeau qualified for States in the women's shot put 8.38m and javelin 26.04m
Cora Gagne placed third in the women's 3000 in a time of 13:04.23.
Kali Favreau-Ward placed sixth in the women's 200m in a time of 30.79 and set a PR
The MVU girls' team placed 4th overall.
Boys top finisher
Hayzen Luneau placed first in men's high jump 1.65m and second in men's long jump 5.46m.
MVU track coach Erin Bonsall was thrilled with the team's success: "With two meets under our belts and some recent nicer weather that’s allowed us to practice outside, all MVU track athletes are focusing on setting their personal goals for the season and working with the coaches (and each other) to execute plans to reach those goals."
There was even time for some fun after the meet, according to Bonsall: "It was a gorgeous afternoon for a track meet and, of course, no trip to South Burlington is complete without a trip to Al’s French Frys, so we enjoyed burgers, fries, and conversation together as a team after a great meet!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.