Fifteen track and field athletes from Missisquoi Valley Union competed at the Essex Invitational on Saturday, May 28. In what is perhaps the biggest meet in Vermont, hosting high school teams from across all divisions throughout the entire state, the Essex Invitational allows the top track and field athletes in the state to compete for a spot at the New England Championships.
MVU boys: Connor Byers, Garret Eldridge, Eamon Garceau, Noah Mayhew, Caleb Ploof, and Caleb Underwood competed. The boys 4 x 100 relay team placed 15th overall with a time of 53.15 seconds; the runners were Garrett Elridge, Noah Mayher, Caleb Ploof, and Caleb Underwood. Eamon Garceau also placed 44th in the 1500m race with a time of 5:14.95 (it's worth noting that all athletes competing in the boys and girls 1500m were faced with perhaps the worst weather of any meet this season, running in a complete downpour that momentarily stopped most field events). Noah Mayhew ran his second 300m hurdles and finished 43rd with a time of 52.8 seconds.
MVU girls: athletes who qualified to compete were Alex Bourdeau, Ari Bourdeau, Ruth Brueckner, Brooke Durkee, Cora Gagne, Dora Gagne, Ellie Gregory, Maggie Rouleau, and Haley Stefaniak.
Cora Gagne placed 58th in the 1500m with a time of 6:00.53 and 36th in the 3000 with a time of 12:34.76. Haley Stefaniak placed 19th overall in the long jump, with a jump of 13'8.25"
Not one to let buckets of rain (or anything else, for that matter) keep her down, Ruth Brueckner continued to be a strong competitor across all of her events as she reaches the end of her last high school season of track and field.
Bruecker placed seventh overall in the high jump with a height of 4'7.75", fifth overall in the 100m, and second in the 200m. Brueckner's favored 800m saw her pitted against Heidi Stewart of Essex High School - Stewart and Brueckner have raced against each other in the 800m and it is generally a coin toss as to who will strategize to place first. Saturday proved no different with the two breaking ahead from the rest of the pack early on and running nearly side-by-side. During the last 100m stretch of the race, Brueckner pulled away and finished in first with a PR time of 2:15.16. Brueckner previously qualified for Nationals in the 800m at the Burlington Invitational. She's now qualified for New Englands in the 800m, 200m, and 100m sprints.
