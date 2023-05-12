The MVU track and field team traveled to Milton on Wednesday, May 10, to compete. Highlights for the boys team included many athletes setting personal records at the meet, including Connor Byers placing second in triple jump, Caleb Ploof placing second in pole vault, Luciano Patterson placing second in high jump, and Noah Mayhew placing first in the 110m hurdles. Highlights for the girls included many underclassmen setting personal records, inclulding Cora Gagne placing second in the 1500m and first in the 3000m, and Alex Bourdeau placing second in javelin. The girls and boys teams both placed fifth overall.
The team is traveling to South Burlington Saturday, May 13, for the co-ed Wolves Relay.
Girls results
100m Kali Favreau-Ward 14.39 (11th)
Rowan Gregory 15.02 (19th)
200m Kali Favreau-Ward 30.71 (11th)
400m Kali Favreau-Ward 1:11.53 (10th)
1500m Cora Gagne 6:08 (2nd)
3000m Cora Gagne 13:19 (1st)
100 Hurdles Abigail Durkee 21.85 (12th) PR
300 Hurdles Abigail Durkee 1:04 (5th)
4x100 Mary Anderson, Rowan Gregory, Amelia Favreau, Dora Gagne
1:01 (5th)
Shot Put Alex Bourdea 8.00m (5th)
Dora Gagne 7.48m (7th) PR
Cora Gagne 7.13m (10th) PR
Aleigha Paquette 5.56m (16th) PR
Discus Ellie Gregory 15.75m (9th)
Piper Gregory 14.61m (11th) PR
Javelin Alex Bourdeau 28.09m (2nd)
Ellie Gregory 20.09m (5th)
Piper Gregory 14.61m (13th)
High Jump Alex Bourdeau 1.32 (5th)
Pole Vault Alex Bourdeau 1.98 (3rd)
Ellie Gregory 1.83 (4th)
Long Jump Kali Favreau-Ward 3.76m (8th)
Boys
100m Caleb Ploof 12.95 (14th)
Caleb Underwood 13.27 (17th)
200m Noah Mayhew 26.00 (7th) PR
Luciano Patterson 27.38 (13th)
800m Blake Connelly 2:47.32 (14th)
1500m Eamon Garceau 4.55.96 (5th)
Blake Connelly 5:31 (9th)
3000m Blake Connelly 12:53 (6th)
110 Hurdles Noah Mayhew 18.68 (1st) PR
300 Hurdles Noah Mayhew 48.839 (4th) PR
Shot Put Eli Sherman 7.16m (13th) PR
Discus Connor Byers 25.10 (7th) PR
Caleb Ploof 24.43 (9th)
Eamon Garceau (10th)
Javelin Ricardo Perez 25.65m (12th) PR
Connor Byers 24.71m (14th)
High Jump Luciano Patterson 1.73m (2nd) PR
Pole Vault Caleb Ploof 2.74m (2nd)
Long Jump Connor Byers 5.00m (7th)
Triple Jump Connor Byers 9.97m (2nd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.