DSC_8112.JPG

File photo: Caleb Ploof competes in Milton earlier in May. 

 Dan Brueckner
On Tuesday, May 17, the MVU track and field team competed in Essex. Despite the abrupt change back to cool temperatures and a constant threat of rain, the athletes performed well, with the boys team placing seventh overall and the girls placing third overall. Highlights of the meet for the Thunderbirds include Caleb Ploof running a new PR by two seconds in the 200m dash with a time of 26.88, Luciano Patterson placing third in high jump, and Connor Byers placing first in the triple jump for the first time. Ruth Brueckner, Alex Bourdeau, and Haley Stefaniak placed in the top five for all of their events.
 
Boys Results
 
100m
14th place Caleb Ploof 12.77 seconds
15th place Caleb Underwood 12.89 seconds
Garrett Eldridge 13.05 seconds
 
200m
12th place Caleb Underwood 26.81 seconds
13th place Caleb Ploof 26.88 seconds
15th place Garrett Eldridge 27.35 seconds
21st place Luciano Patterson 28.25 seconds
 
400m
12th place Caleb Underwood 1:03.09
17th place Blake Connelly 1:14.13
 
800m
12th place Eamon Garceau 2:25.86
 
1500m
12th place Eamon Garceau 2:25.86
19th place Blake Connelly 5:33.81
 
3000m
6th place Blake Connelly 12:10.76
 
4 x 100
3rd place Caleb Ploof, Garrett Eldridge, Caleb Underwood, Eagan Murphy 52.35
 
High Jump
3rd place Luciano Patterson 5'5"
7th place Connor Byers 5'1"
9th place Eaman Garceau 4'9"
 
Long Jump
7th place Connor Byers 16'5"
 
Triple Jump
1st place Connor Byers 35'9.25"
 
Shot Put
14th place Eagan Murphy 31'8.50"
15th place Caleb Ploof 31'0.5"
20th place Eamon Garceau 27'9.25"
 
Discus
12th place Henry Tanner 77'11"
20th place Eagan Murphy 60'4"
 
Javelin
20th place Connor Byers 79'8"
31st place Eagan Myers 52'6"
32nd place Blake Connelly 51'4"
 
Girls Results
100m
1st place Ruth Brueckner 13.15
15th place Kali Favreau-Ward 14.36
29th place Ari Bourdeau 15.35
30th place Dora Gagne 15.41
42nd place Maddie Saunders 15.79
 
200m
1st place Ruth Brueckner 26.36
18th place Kali Favreau-Ward 30.60
27th place Dora Gagne 31.84
35th place Brooke Durkee 33.20
 
400m
1st place Ruth Brueckner 59.05
21st place Brooke Durkee 1:18.86
22nd place Maddie Saunders 1:19.11
 
1500m
12th place Cora Gagne 5:46.24
18th place Brooke Durkee 6:38.14
 
3000m
10th place Cora Gagne 12:55.55
 
100m Hurdles
2nd place Haley Stefaniak 18.82
 
High Jump
1st place Ruth Brueckner 4'7"
5th place Alex Bourdeau 4'5"
 
Pole Vault
9th place Ellie Gregory 5'1"
 
Long Jump
4th place Haley Stefaniak 12'10.75"
5th place Kali Favreau-Ward 12'7.25"
6th place Ari Bourdeau 12'3.75"
15th place Maggie Rouleau 9'10.25"
 
Triple Jump
2nd place Haley Stefaniak 28'11.75"
4th place Ari Bourdeau 25'1.25"
 
Shot Put
2nd place Alex Bourdeau 26'9.25"
6th place Cora Gagne 22'11.25"
10th place Emily King 22'3.5"
12th place Dora Gagne 21'9.50"
 
Discus
3rd place Alex Bourdeau 67'4"
 
Javelin
2nd place Alex Bourdeau 80'11"
9th place Emily King 56'9"
18th place Ellie Gregory 45'2"
29th place Maggie Rouleau 31'10"

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you