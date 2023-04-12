MVU Track and Field is off and running, with the team nearly doubling in size from last season. Most athletes are coming off of winter sports, so the team has been able to start strong at practice. Returning athletes to watch include Eamon Garceau, Alex Bourdeau, Caleb Ploof, Ellie Gregory, Kali Favreau-Ward, Cora Gagne, Blake Connelly, Caleb Underwood, Connor Byers, and Noah Mayhew. All of these athletes are dedicated to improving on their performances from last year and have been working hard in the pre-season to do so.
The team also welcomed some newcomers this season: Assistant Coach Caroline Coleman has joined us as our throwing coach, and we also have 14 freshmen who are already proving that they can hold their own amongst the upperclassmen. This is a talented group of young athletes who will take this team far in the years to come and push our current upperclassmen to perform their best. Many athletes on the team have set a goal to qualify for states and/or New England's, and all are focused on improving their performances from last year.
We’re all looking forward to consistent good weather so we can get outside more. Our first meet is Tuesday, April 11th at BFA St. Albans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.