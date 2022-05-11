MVU varsity track and field continued to shine at Colchester’s May 10th meet. The boys placed 5th overall while the girls took 5th, and, most impressive, the team made 35 PR’s collectively at the meet!
Boys' highlights
Hayzen Luneau 1st - triple jump, 2nd long jump
4 x 100m, 5th overall: Caleb Ploof, Caleb Underwood, Noah Mayhew, Garrett Eldridge
Girls' highlights
Ruth Brueckner 1st - 200m, 1500m, 2nd high jump
Brooke Durkee - 5th 400m
4 x 100m, 4th: Kali Favreau-Ward, Cora Gagne, Maddie Saunders, Dora Gagne
Alex Bourdeau 4th javelin, 3rd shot put
Haley Stefniak 3rd, 100m hurdles
