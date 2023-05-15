The MVU track and field team was one of 34 teams that competed at the 50th Burlington Invitational Meet on Saturday, May 13th. Highlights for the boys' team included personal records set by Noah Mayhew in the 100m and 300m hurdles, Grady Martin in the freshman 100m, and Eamon Garceau in high jump. Highlights for the girls' team included personal records set by Mary Anderson, Amelia Favreau, and Rowan Gregory in the freshman 100m, and Lana Spear in the 1500m, placing fifth overall; there were also two season records set by Kali Favreau-ward in the 100m and Cora Gagne in the 3000m. The team will be hosting a meet at home Tuesday, May 16.
Boys results:
100m Noah Mayhew 12.54 (44th) Caleb Ploof 13.11 (67th) Caleb Underwood 13.20 (73rd)
Freshman 100m Grady Martin 13.87 (30th)
200m Noah Mayhew 26.06 (42nd)
1500m Eamon Garceau 4:53.12 (49th)
300m Hurdles Noah Mayhew 47.84 (21st)
4x100m Noah Mayhew, Luciano Patterson, Ricardo Perez, Caleb Ploof 51.28 (17th)
High jump Eamon Garceau 1.72m (7th) Luciano Patterson 1.62m (13th)
Pole vault Caleb Ploof 2.75m (19th)
Long jump Connor Byers 5.08m (27th)
Triple Jump Connor Byers 10.29m (18th)
Girls results:
100m Kali Favreau-Ward 14.32 (35th)
Freshman 100m Rowan Gregory 14.66 (9th) Amelia Favreau 15.04 (17th) Mary Anderson 15.08
(18th)
Freshman 1500m Lana Spear 5:27.30 (5th)
3000 Lana Spear 11:57.28 (13th) Cora Gagne 12:54.51 (27th)
100 Hurdles Abigail Durkee 21.95 (45th)
4x100m Mary Anderson, Amelia Favreau, Dora Gagne, Rowan Gregory 59.88 (12th)
4x400m Mary Anderson, Cora Gagne, Rowan Gregory, Lana Spear 5:05.48 (10th)
Shot Put Alexandra Bourdeau 8.30m (20th)
Javelin Alexandra Bourdeau 27.51m (8th)
High jump Alexandra Bourdeau 1.29m (25th)
Pole vault Alexandra Bourdeau 1.85m (20th)
Long jump Kali Favreau-Ward 4.22 (26th)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.