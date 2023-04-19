Living a stone's throw from the Canadian border may have some unexpected perks for MVU track and field athletes, who managed to have multiple Top 20 finishers on Tuesday, April 18th at South Burlington despite the cold temperatures and burst of icy rain. There were 11 other teams present, making for an unusually large mid-week meet. Veteran athletes to watch this season include Eamon Garceau and Blake Connelly in the distance running events, Caleb Ploof in relays and throwing events, Caleb Underwood in sprints and relays, Connor Byers in throws and triple jump and long jump, Alex Bourdeau in throws and pole vault, Kali Favreau-Ward in sprints and long jump, Cora Gagne in distance events, Ellie Gregory in pole vault and throws, and Dora Gagne in throws and sprints. Dora is only a sophomore but has worked hard throughout the year to improve her performances and is seeing the payoff this season! Newcomers to the team to watch include Lana Spear in distance running, Mary Anderson in sprints and throws, and Oliver Bailey in sprints and relays. There are many freshman and first-year track athletes on the team this year who are quickly putting the pieces together and nipping at the heels of the veteran athletes.
While there was lots of room for improvement weather-wise, MVU athletes set many season records and performed well at Tuesday's meet.
Boys results
400m Caleb Underwood 1:04,18th
1500m Eamon Garceau 5:13, 20th
3000m Blake Connelly 12:30, 17th
4x100m Caleb Underwood, Oliver Bailey, Caleb Ploof, Luciano Patterson 52.95 and a 6th place finish
Discus Caleb Ploof 24.51m, 12th
Javelin Connor Byers 26.62, 14th
High Jump Eamon Garceau 1.60m,3rd
Long Jump Connor Byers 4.86m, 16th
Triple Jump Connor Byers 10.47m, 4th
The boys team placed 10th overall.
Girls results
200m Kali Favreau-Ward 31.00, 13th
400m Kali Favreau-Ward 1:15.25, 13th
1500m Lana Spear 5:37, 11th
3000m Lana Spear 12:08, 3rd and Cora Gagne 13:55, 8th place
4x100m Mary Anderson, Amelia Favreau, Dora Gagne, Surelle Casperson 1:02 for 8th place
Shot Put Alex Bourdeau 7.32m, 10thand Dora Gagne 6.8m, 14th place
Discus Alex Bourdeau 16.81m,13th and Kali Favreau-Ward 16.41, 16th place
Javelin Alex Bourdeau 25.68m, 4th; Ellie Gregory 19.23m, 10th, and Mary Anderson 15.80m, 20th
Pole Vault Alex Bourdeau 1.7m, 12th and Ellie Gregory 1.7m, 12th
Long Jump Kali Favreau-Ward 3.97m, 11th
The girls team placed 9th overall.
Thank you, Dan Brueckner, for the photos from the road!
