20220423-_P750344.jpg

Carson Bessette (pictured here in MVU's win over North Country) earned the win on the mound in Middlebury.  

 Adam Laroche
The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds defeated Middlebury 5-2 in 10 innings on Tuesday, May 3. Carson Bessette (MVU 1 1/3 innings; 2 hits; 0BB; 1K; 0 ER) earned the victory after entering in the bottom of the ninth with 2 outs and runners at the corners. Bessette came in relief of starter Eli Calhoun (MVU 9 2/3 innings; 10 hits; 2 BB; 7K).  Timothy Whitney (Midd 2 innings; 2 hits; 2BB, 1K; 3ER) took the loss for Middlebury after coming in relief for starter Carter Paquette (Midd 8 innings; 7 hits; 1BB; 4K).
 
Gavin Nichols (MVU 2-5; 2 singles; 3 RBI) singled in the 6th inning to drive in a run tying the game at one a piece after Middlebury broke the 0-0 tie in the bottom of the 5th with an RBI single. Justin Farnham (MVU 0-5; ROE; run; SB) stole home base with two outs to put MVU into the lead at the end of the 9th inning. Middlebury tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom half of the 9th with a double by Cole Warren (Midd 2-5 single; double; RBI).  
 
Nichols drove in 2 more runs in the top of the 10th with a single and MVU eventually went on to win 5-2.
 
MVU now stands at 4-3 on the season and play next on Saturday at Mt. Abe 2:30.

