The MVU Thunderbirds softball team traveled to South Burlington on Tuesday, earning a 4-2 win over the Wolves. Natalee Harvey threw 7 innings, striking out 12, allowing 2 runs, none earned on 3 hits, and one walk.
South Burlington took the lead in the bottom of the second on an infield error which scored Borrazzo. Missisquoi answered in the top of the third, taking the lead after scoring three runs.
Riley Fadden-Duprey led off with a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Madison Gagne. Fadden-Duprey scored on an RBI double by Abigail Paquette. A walk to Emily Graham put runners on 1st and 2nd. Paquette scored on a base hit by Alex Brouillette, and Graham scored on a sacrifice fly by Rhianna Sweeney.
In the fifth, Paquette got her second hit of the afternoon and went to third on a hit by Brouillette. Paquette scored on another sacrifice fly to centerfield by Sweeney.
South Burlington scored their final run in the seventh on a pair of hits by Devon Cherry, Sena Al Namee, and an infield error.
"This was a classic pitchers duel between two of the top pitchers in Metro softball. All of our hits came from the top of the batting order, but we made the most out of the few scoring opportunities that we had," said MVU coach Jay Hartman.
"Natalee did a wonderful job in the circle, and Madison Conley called a strong game behind the plate. Overall we played well and continue to improve every game."
MVU was led at the plate by Abigail Paquette, Graham, and Alexandra Brouillette, who each had two hits; Sweeney contributed two sacrifice fly balls to the outfield.
