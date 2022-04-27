The MVU Thunderbirds' varsity baseball team traveled to Montpelier and won 11-9, with Eli Calhoun earning the win on the mound going 5 1/3 innings with 9K, 6ER, 4 hits, and 9BB. Parker Hakey earned the save throwing 2/3 inning with zero hits, zero earned runs, and walked 1. Andrew Tringe took the loss for Montpelier.
MVU offense: JJ Beauregard went 2-4 with a single, double, ROE, run scored, and 3 RBI.
Montpelier offense: Will Talbert went 2-3 with a single, solo homerun, ROE, 3 runs scored, and 1 RBI.
Garrett Fregeau made two difficult plays defensively at third base in the bottom of the sixth inning on caught line drives. The second line drive was with the bases loaded to end the sixth inning.
This game was called after the 6th inning due to darkness.
MVU now stands at 3-3 on the season and will travel to Middlebury on Tuesday.
