SWANTON — The MVU Thunderbirds softball team hosted the Colchester Lakers on Thursday afternoon in a game that was full of relationships of every kind.
Connie and Bill Sheets, husband and wife, coached from different dugouts, and Connie, the Lakers' coach, played for MVU coach Jay Hartman in high school.
"Connie was an outstanding four-year player for us. It's nice to see the people you worked with love the game enough that they want to come back and give at the coaching level," said Hartman.
Alexandra Brouillette and Chloe Palmer, teammates on the Vermont Rockets Fastpitch Softball team, faced off in the circle.
Brouillette struck out six batters in the first two innings; MVU managed to get several runners on base, but it wasn't until the third inning that the bats got going.
Brouillette put the T-Birds on the board with a two-run home run in the third, scoring Emily Graham and giving MVU the 2-0 lead.
Colchester, who was technically the home team, answered in the bottom of the third as Brynn Coughlin hit a solo shot to center, narrowing the lead to one. Two more Lakers scored to take the lead in a two-out rally.
Madison Conley's base hit got things started for MVU in the top of the fourth. Neveah Beyor's single advanced Conley to third, and a sac fly by Abigail Paquette scored Conley to tie the game.
Three quick outs in the bottom of the fourth put the Thunderbirds back at the plate. Brouillette led off for MVU hitting a single through the gap.
Destinee Pigeon's single plated Brouillette, restoring the lead to MVU. Madison Conley scored on Riley Fadden-Duprey's stand-up double, giving MVU a 6-3 lead before Natalee Harvey took the mound in the bottom of the fifth. Harvey worked quickly, striking out three consecutive Lakers.
Paquette singled in the top of the sixth, and Rhianna Sweeney's single scored Paquette.
After striking out three Lakers, Harvey reached base in the top of the seventh; Conley reached base, going 4-4 on the afternoon. Paquette's sac fly scored Conley, bringing the score 9-3 in favor of the Thunderbirds.
"I'm happy I was able to see the ball well today; it was an exceptional day for everybody," said Conley.
Harvey promptly seated three Colchester batters to end the game.
"I was really confident today; It's nice to see the girls I'll play with this summer and see their strengths in the regular season. And it's good to see Coach Connie. I love her," said Harvey.
Connie Sheets spoke of her husband Bill, an assistant coach for MVU, after the game.
"Bill has a great personality and knows a lot of the Colchester girls. We knew it would be a tough battle, but we also knew it would be a fun game because a lot of the girls know each other so well," said Sheets.
Coming to MVU to play also put Connie back on her high school field.
"Jay and Rich were my high school coaches, and I played on this field years ago. It was a new dynamic for me coaching-wise, but it was a lot of fun."
"Colchester played a great game. They're a good young team, and it's in large part due to Connie's efforts; she's awesome!" said Bill Sheets.
Jay Hartman was pleased with his team's comeback.
"The game was a lot closer than the final score indicated. I thought we got great production out of the dugout. Allison Stetson had a big hit, and one of the biggest hits of the afternoon was Destinee Pigeon's two-run double in the fifth to give us the lead back," said Hartman.
"I'm very proud of our kids; we had our first clean game of the year defensively. Emily (Graham) had a big game at second base, and Abby Pauquette at first continues to be a better and better target. Rhianna did an excellent job handling the pitchers and managing and controlling the game. I liked the way we competed all day long."
