SWANTON — In their home opener on Saturday, the Lady Thunderbirds came out on top of the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers 6-2. Alexandra Brouillette started in the circle for the Thunderbirds with Rhianna Sweeney catching.
T-bird, Abigail Paquette showed off her defensive skills catching a pop-up to the infield and picking off a Hilltopper at first in the top of the first. Abigail Raleigh started things off for MVU with a walk. A bunt from Emily Graham and a fly out to right by Brouillette advanced Raleigh to third but the T-Birds weren’t able to push the run across the plate.
Brouilette struck out the first batter in the second but Lilian Kitteredge hit a double to start things off for the Hilltoppers. Riley Fadden-Duprey fielded a hard hit grounder and played to Paquette for the second out. Left fielder Nevaeh Beyor made the third out on easy fly ball.
Paquette started off the second with a base hit to the outfield. A fantastic stop by the Hilltopper's second baseman along with two strikeouts ended the second inning for Missisquoi.
Emily Graham stopped a hard hit ball and threw to Paquette for the first out of the third. St. Johnsbury’s Brooke Choiniere lined a ball to left reaching second on an error but Madison Gagne caught a pop-up in right field to end the half inning.
Raleigh got a base hit to the outfield and advanced to second on a passed ball. Graham and Brouillette both walked to load the bases. Raleigh was able to score from third for MVU’s first run on a sac fly by Sweeney in the bottom of the third.
Brouillette struck out two in the fourth; the third out coming from a fly ball to center fielder Destinee Pigeon. In the bottom of the inning, Pigeon laced a base hit to center; Fadden-Durpey walked and stole second. Gagne’s base hit scored Pigeon.
Brouilette shut down the Hilltopper’s batters with three strikeouts in the fifth, and the bats came alive for MVU with a line drive from Brouilette. Courtesy runner Madison Conley scored on Paquette's double. Paquette and Pigeon (walk) stole home on passed balls earning two runs for the Thunderbirds, who left the inning up 5-0 after 5.
Natalie Harvey came into relieve Brouilette in the sixth; St. Johnsbury’s Taylor Farnsworth lined a double into right field, and the Hilltopper’s were able to plate two runs.
Madison Aiken and Bouilette reached base on walks in the bottom of the sixth. Sweeney's base hit advanced the runners to scoring position. Hilltopper pitcher, Kyara Rutteday tried to throw out Brouilette but the ball got by the third baseman allowing Brouilette to score.
Harvey struck out the first two batters in the seventh and second baseman Sweeney ended the game with a diving catch.
“I was really proud of the kids. I thought Alex had a tremendous day inside the circle. The goal was for her to go as long as she could, as hard as she could, and Natalie was able to come in and get us the last five outs," said MVU coach Jay Hartman.
