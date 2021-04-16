SWANTON — It’s been two years since spring athletes have been on the field. Messenger Sports caught up with MVU’s spring varsity teams to share their enthusiasm for the season.
Track and Field
Ben Magnant, a senior: “It feels really good to be back out here. I’d like to finish with a bang and have a couple of good races. I also want to be able to have fun with the team.”
What races are you looking forward to? “I don’t know if I’ll get any records, but I’m looking to do well in the 800 meter.”
Ruth Brueckner, junior: “I’ve missed track so much. We have a strong team of upperclassmen and some promising underclassmen, and we’re all working together well.”
What races are you looking forward to? “I’m focusing on the 400 and 800 meter and maybe the 1500, and I’d like to get at least one more title this year.”
Coach John Brueckner: “This is a nice, diverse group, and we’ve got people doing many different events. We’ve got some really good athletes to unleash on the track and in the field events.”
Is there anything that’s surprised you about this group? “I told the athletes at the start of the season that I couldn’t guarantee them a state meet. I asked them what kind of a season they wanted, and half of them came back and wanted a normal season, and half wanted a harder season. That’s a great way to start, and they’ve been hard-working and following through on that.”
MVU Baseball
Coach Roy Sargent: what have you seen in this group after the long hiatus? “The guys are excited to be back and willing to do what they need to be back on the field. They’ve been extremely coachable.”
What does your schedule look like this year? “This is the most unique schedule we’ve had since I’ve been here. There have been a few shake-ups with BFA Fairfax and Middlebury not fielding varsity teams. We’ll play four games with Spaulding, and we play Danville.”
How about your pitchers? “Kevin Adams is the pitcher with the most varsity experience. Patrick Walker and Jackson Porter also pitch. We’ve got some younger players, Eli Calhoun and Carson Bessette, who will also pitch; the roster is coming together; we complement each other well and have flexibility in the field.”
Senior, Jackson Porter: “The last time I played on this field, I was 15; I’m throwing harder and hitting the ball harder. I’ve changed a lot, but my love for the game is the same. We’ve got a lot of sophomores on the team; the last time they played was in the eighth grade. It’s kind of crazy to see how they’ve stepped up and are competing at the varsity level.”
Senior, Kevin Adams: “It’s so good to be back, and hopefully, we have a good year. We’re older and wiser as a team; I’m stronger as a pitcher and have better placement of my pitches. It’s also good to work with great catchers like Garrett Fregeau and Ethan Messier.”
Senior, Patrick Walker: “I’m looking forward to playing North Country. Since I’ve been in high school, we haven’t played them. Spaulding dropped from D1 to D2, so they will be in the running, too. It’s good to have a full schedule after two short seasons. Every game does matter, but if you lose one (unlike the winter), it’s not necessarily the end of the world.”
Softball
Coach Jay Hartman: “It’s been 667 days since we last stepped on the field. We’ve got great softball in Franklin County, which is something to be proud of in our communities, and these girls want to play. There are girls on this team and on our JV team that I’ve never seen play a high school game. They’re going to learn quickly what it’s like to play among the best teams in Vermont.”
Are you looking forward to the annual BFA/MVU game? “We look forward to playing one another because the girls know the competition will always be good, and many of them play together in summer ball.”
Senior, Riley Fadden-Duprey: “Most of us, as seniors, are returning from the sophomore year, and it’s good to have this season together.”
Are you looking forward to the game against BFA St. Albans? “Definitely, they’re always good competition, and we know a lot of people on the team, so that’s always nice.”
Senior, Emily Graham: “It was a bummer not having our season last year, but to see that we get 16 games in our last season on the field with these girls we’ve been playing with since Little League was a great feeling.”
How about the transition from being an underclassman to a senior leader? “It’s a big step up. The younger girls look up to us since we’ve been on the team before and are used to it. I’m so happy to be back for my senior year.”
