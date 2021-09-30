SWANTON - A strong second half propelled the Missisquoi Valley Union T-Birds to a 4-1 win over Winooski on Wednesday afternoon.
The first half was entirely dominated by the Thunderbirds. MVU registered 22 shot attempts in the half, but dominant play from Winooski’s netminder Kiara Mack got into the heads of the T-Birds shooters, keeping the game at zero’s.
“In the beginning it was getting really frustrating when she (Winooski’s goalkeeper) was getting them all over the place. At halftime we just brought it together and were able to regroup.” said MVU’s Destinee Pigeon. “It was ‘keep putting them on net’ and ‘get to the far post’.”
Heading into the second half after the much needed regroup, MVU was able to find their scoring touch. It started with a nifty play by Abigail Raleigh through traffic. Raleigh attempted to cross the ball to Arianna Bourdeau but didn’t connect; Destinee Pigeon had read the play and was in the right place at the right time to finish it off.
“I saw it coming (the play leading up to her goal) and I wasn’t in position so I said, ‘oh shoot I’ve got to get there!’ Just to watch it (the ball) go in, was so relieving knowing that we wouldn’t end up in a 0-0 tie or loss.” said Pigeon.
Pigeon’s goal allowed MVU to shake out of the funk they had been in, and the strikes came fast and furious for the rest of the half. Abigail Wilcox tapped in an Ava Hubbard corner-kick five minutes later, then set up the third goal with a hard shot that left a juicy rebound for Alexandra Brouillette. Winooski answered on a rare opportunity, but Brouillette didn’t allow the Spartans any hope of a comeback, scoring her second of the game off of another Hubbard corner.
With the game wrapped up, Coach Adams was happy with the win, but would’ve liked a few more of MVU’s shots to have found the back of the net. He spoke to Pigeon’s play following her breakthrough goal.
“Destinee is a strong winger for us. She does a good job out there, and she makes great crosses. She works hard and probably should have more goals than she has, she really holds that wing down for us.”
MVU’s goalies Madison Aiken and Shanneal Unwin split time in the net, making a combined five saves over the course of the game.
