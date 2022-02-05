The MVU Thunderbirds girls basketball team pulled out another nail biter on the road, topping the Vergennes Commodores 56-53 on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The T-birds were up 28-22 at the half, but were outscored 15-12 in the third quarter 15-12. MVU bounced back in the fourth, outscoring the Commodores by 16-13. MVU's Danielle Totten hit the needed free throws as time was expiring to seal the win for.
MVU scoring leaders: McKenzie Vincent had 19 points, Abby Paquette had 10 points, and Alex Brouillette had 8.
