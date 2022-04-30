SWANTON - On Saturday, April 30, the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds softball team hosted the Burlington Seahorses, earning a 14-0 victory in six innings. While any win is a good one, this one was great. It was the 500th win for MVU coaches Jay Hartman and Rich McVicker, who've been at the program's helm for 39 years.
After celebrating the victory, the team, along with help from a crowd that included many of the coaches' former players, presented Hartman and McVicker with a banner, plaques, and scrapbooks commemorating their incredible dedication to the MVU softball program.
Sisters Emily (Class of 2018) and Ellie Bourdeau (Class of 2020) were among those gathered to celebrate the coaching milestone.
Ellie missed her senior year due to COVID 19 cancelation, but she was glad to be part of Saturday's celebration.
"Seeing so many alumni come together makes me so happy, and it's so fun to watch," said Ellie.
Emily played several years of varsity for Hartman and McVicker.
"I feel so proud to have been part of this program and see what they've done for it," said Emily. "It warms my heart and brings tears to my eyes because they've done so much, and all they want to do is good."
Assistant coach Megan Rowell also played for the duo.
"I knew I was lucky when I was able to play for them, and now being able to coach alongside them and learn from them is such an honor."
Bill Sheets, who also assists with the program, shared his thoughts: "I've known them forever; Coach McVicker was my Little League coach, and my wife Connie played for them. They're role models and mentors for so many, including myself. They will forget more about softball than I'll ever know; they're tremendous leaders for the program."
Hartman and McVicker, who were surprised by the celebration but not by the support, spoke of the program's impact on them.
"This is just overwhelming; to have this many former players come back, and to have this many former players who are now coaching for us--just having that opportunity to celebrate what we've been fortunate to be part of," said Hartman.
"It's all about the kids; if I went back and tallied up the players, we'd have over 700 in our nearly 40 years, and they're the ones who get up early on Saturday morning and who are playing softball in February and March. They deserve the credit, and we've been lucky enough to be along for the ride."
McVicker recalled how he and Hartman got started: "Jay and I went to the same church. After service, he asked me if I knew anything about coaching softball. I told him I knew about baseball, and he said, 'you're on.' Thirty-nine years later, this is what we've got."
McVicker also thanked his role model, Pete Daily. Daily, the assistant football coach in McVicker's hometown in Pennsylvania was instrumental in shaping his love for coaching.
"Pete Daily would open the gym up every Saturday, and we could play badminton or volleyball or just sit and talk. And I knew I wanted to do that; I wanted to provide the kids a chance to play. The wins and losses take care of themselves, but the opportunity to coach kids and try to make a difference in their lives is what it's all about."
As for the game, here's a quick recap: MVU tallied four runs in the first before Molly Gagne took the circle in the bottom of the inning, striking out three of her first four batters.
Abby Raleigh led off the second with a base hit for MVU, but Burlington buckled down and silenced the Thunderbirds' scoring effort.
The Thunderbirds kept the Seahorses scoreless in the top of the third.
Gagne led off the bottom of the third for MVU with a single, quickly stealing second and third and scoring on a bunt by Eleanor Maguire. Molly Medor crossed the plate for the sixth run.
After another scoreless half-inning in the fourth, Alexandra Brouillette's triple scored two. Brouillette later scored on Gagne's deep sac fly to center, and Sierra Reynolds emptied the MVU dugout with a homer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.