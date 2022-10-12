SWANTON - The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls' soccer team hosted the Richford Rockets in the annual Pink Game on Wednesday, Oct. 12, earning a 4-0 win.
Defenders for both teams kept the ball out of the net until midway through the first half. Abby Raleigh put the T-birds on the board on a rebound at 22:46. Less than two minutes later, at 20:03, Raleigh struck again, giving MVU a 2-0 lead that held to the halftime break.
In the second half, Rockets ' goalie, Aubrey Fadden, came up with several point-blank saves to keep the T-birds from adding to their lead.
The Rockets put a good shot on net midway through the second half, but Shanneal Unwin stifled the attempt at a goal.
After enjoying a lengthy possession, the Rockets surrendered a third goal to Raleigh and MVU with 15:21 remaining in the game. Raleigh tacked on her fourth off a corner kick from Ava Hubbard two minutes later.
Raleigh spoke of the success: "They put me up there today, and I knew I needed to try to score; I guess I did. I'd like to give a shout-out to Destinee (Pigeon), Lilianna Fournier, and Ava (Hubbard); Destinee and I work together well, and Lilly did a really good job tonight!"
MVU coach Roy Adams spoke of Raleigh's move to the front.
"We moved Abby up because we wanted more attack, and she has the foot skills and shooting ability if they get it on her feet. We wanted to generate a little more offense, so we tried it, and it worked," said Adams.
"Ava (Hubbard) distributes the ball very well up front, and when she knows things will happen when she gets a ball to someone's feet, I think that will motivate her even more. And Ava and Abby can rotate in their positions, and that's huge for us going forward."
The Thunderbirds (9-2) have eight shutouts this season and have only allowed six goals against in eleven games (Milton, BFA-St. Albans, and Oxbow.)
Fadden came up with an incredible save in the game's final minute, stopping the initial shot and preventing a goal off the rebound.
Rockets' coach Liza Bordo spoke of Aubrey Fadden's tireless work in goal: "Aubrey works her butt off in net. She falls to the ground and throws herself at anything. She stepped up a lot."
Saves: Aubrey Fadden had 17 saves for Richford, and Shanneal Unwin had nine.
