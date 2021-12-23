MVU girls varsity basketball 38 at Harwood 28: MVU ended Tuesday's game with 26 foul shots, going 13/26 from the line. Abby Paquette was MVU’s high scorer with 11, Alex Bourdeau and Alex Brouillette had 6 each and Destinee pigeon had 5.
Thank you, Karen Brouillette, for the photos from the road!
