The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds hosted Craftsbury Academy on Tuesday evening, earning a 6-0 win. The game was also the MVU Thunderbirds' annual Pink game, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month.
MVU goals: Alexandra Brouillette and Ava Hubbard each scored two goals, and Destiny Pigeon and Arianna Bourdeau each had one.
Thank you, Walter Brouillette, for the beautiful photos!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.