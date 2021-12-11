HIGHGATE - For the first time since March of 2019, the Highgate Arena was packed. Fans of all ages flocked to the rink to watch this year's Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds cruise to an 8-2 win over Northfield in their home opener.
Camden Longway got the Thunderbirds' first good look early in the first period, but Northfield's Landon Amell deflected the puck. Moments later, Cole Tipper got MVU's second opportunity, but again Amell made the save.
Northfield was awarded a five-minute major late in the first period. Both teams were a man down, though, and Northfield's Nicholas Passalacqua notched the first goal at 11:32 (assisted by Connor Kelley).
Owen Kane answered, scoring MVU's first goal, on the power play, at 14:23 (assisted by Camden Longway and Dominic Dragon).
Cole Tipper netted MVU's second goal on a wrist shot from just inside the circle, less than two minutes into the second period (assisted by Harley Vorse).
MVU's Dominic Dragon crashed the net, scoring MVU's third goal at 6:07 (assisted by Keegan Zier). Justin Farnham scored his first varsity goal less than a minute later (assisted by Camden Longway and Logan Porter) to give the Thunderbirds a 4-1 lead.
Farnham struck again, sliding the puck through the goalie's legs for the T-birds' fifth goal at 9:16 (assisted by Owen Kane and Camden Longway).
Harley Vorse added MVU'S sixth goal moments after the Thunderbirds killed a Northfield power play (assisted by Camden Lapan and Cole Tipper).
Amell made a save with five seconds remaining in the second, robbing Farnham of a natural hattrick.
Farnham picked up his third goal of the game and his first varsity hattrick at 7:21 off an assist by Kane.
Northfield added a second goal late in the third on a power play, but MVU's Camden Longway answered, scoring his first varsity goal (assisted by Justin Farnham and Owen Kane).
Ethan Stefaniak, who got his first varsity start in goal for MVU, had 24 saves. Assistant coach Brian Fortin complimented Stefaniak's performance in goal.
"It's very hard for a goalie to stay focused and composed in a game like this where a lot of the pressure is in the offensive zone," said Brian, "and Ethan handled it like he's been doing it for four years."
Stefaniack spoke of his first varsity start, "Seeing the crowd and feeling the energy in the building was amazing, and the nerves start to go away when the game starts."
Brian also spoke highly of Farnham, a junior, "That was probably the best game I've seen him play, and I've coached him since he was a Squirt."
Farnham played his first varsity game, scored his first varsity goal and his first varsity hattrick on Saturday evening.
"I wasn't expecting to score three goals and get one assist tonight; I was just hoping to help out my team and maybe get one," said Farnham. "I enjoyed the game a lot, and I loved seeing all the fans after two years of COVID."
MVU coach Adam Fortin spoke highly of the team's effort, "I told the team we had to take advantage of the chances and opportunities we get, and they took that to heart; they were always in front of the net where they needed to be."
Brian added to Adam's comments, "Our team is a very blue-collar style of hockey; we don't have a lot of guys that can do flashy things, but sometimes that's a good thing."
Adam agreed, "We can't rely on two guys to carry the load. It's got to be 20 guys doing a little of this and a little of that, and we saw that out there tonight. I was very impressed."
Shots on goal: MVU 31 and Northfield 26
Northfield: goalie saves: Landon Amell 22 and Ethan Prentice-Moorby 1
