The MVU Thunderbirds earned a 7-1 win over the Mount Abraham Eagles on Thursday, May 18, to remain undefeated with a 13-0 record on the season.
MVU's Eli Calhoun earned the win, throwing a complete game, and allowing one run on three hits, and striking out nine.
Eagles pitcher A. Hill took the loss, throwing six and two-thirds innings, and allowing seven runs on seven hits, walking three, and striking out two.
Offensively, Tabor Rich led the T-birds, going 2-4; Reid Myers, Parker Hakey, Ray Fournier, and Justin Farnham all had hits for MVU. C. Denecker got the only hit for the Eagles.
MVU's Gavin Nichols threw three runners put attempting to steal second base.
The T-birds host Enosburg on Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. MVU is now 13-0 overall and 7-0 in the Lake Division.
