SWANTON - Friday's game between the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds and the Milton Yellow Jackets boys' soccer teams was a night of celebration. MVU recognized their seniors, and Milton coach Glen Button earned his 200th career win.
The Thunderbirds held the red-hot Yellow Jackets to 3 goals in the first half, but Milton doubled the score in the second, winning 6-0.
MVU had two excellent chances to get on the board late in the second half, but Milton's defense held off a T-bird goal.
"Taylor Dezotelle had a nice little headshot (off of Garrett Freaguea's kick), and Ashton (Chevalier) had a nice shot that skimmed the top of the net, " said Chevalier.
"Milton is a very good team and a very well-coached team, and they're tough to play against, but we battled."
MVU goalie Ray Fournier, who replaced an injured Lucien Bushey, made several spectacular, athletic saves to contain the Yellow Jackets offense.
Chevalier congratulated his athletes on playing the 'Thunderbird way.'
"We spoke a few games ago about the Thunderbird way; you don't want to come to our house and play us because it's going to be a tough battle," said Chevalier.
"They've really taken that to heart and have a bit of pride in it, and it's showed in the last few games--from the players on the field to the coaches coming up after and saying (the game) was hard-fought."
Recognizing the seniors was a special moment for Chevalier, who has coached the graduating Thunderbirds since middle school.
"I can't say enough about their leadership this year. Even when we've been down, they're the first ones to pump up the rest of the team," said Chevalier.
"They're not all captains, but they all put on that role, and it's amazing to see them grow up. It's a great group."
Chevalier complimented the entire team on their effort.
"We're getting better every game, and their heart and hustle and love for the game shine through every time we play," said Chevalier, "and that's all I can ask for."
