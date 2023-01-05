On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds’ girls hockey team hosted their annual Pink Game to raise awareness for breast cancer. The team raised $1018 which they will donate to the Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Illness Fund to help local families,
Debbie Miller and Michelle Cioffi were invited to take part in the ceremonial puck drop.
Before the start of Wednesday’s game, the two women participated in the ceremonial puck drop. We thought you’d like to hear their stories.
Debbie Miller: Debbie has been a big hockey fan since the time her son Scott began playing. She was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer following a routine mammogram in June 2021. She had surgery to remove the tumor in July 2021 and underwent radiation treatments. She is cancer free today!
Michelle Cioffi: Michelle was an MVU athlete and graduated in 1990. She was diagnosed in October 2022 after an out of routine mammogram and ultrasound confirmed a lump to be stage 1 breast cancer. She had surgery in November and is currently half way through chemo treatments; radiation treatments will begin once chemo is complete. She is also on her way to being cancer free!
Remember to get your screenings: Debbie and Michelle want to stress to you all to get regular cancer screenings. They can and will save your lives with early detection.
