Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern Vermont, and northern New York. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 1 AM EST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Sunday night through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. For late Sunday night through Monday night, travel could be very difficult with impacts to the morning and evening commutes on Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will gradually improve as wind speeds decrease after midnight tonight. Snow may be heavy at times on Monday with a brief period of sleet and or rain possible, mainly in Vermont. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&

