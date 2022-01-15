08 MVU Boys Basketball vs Vergennes 2022-25.jpg

Hayzen Luneau, pictured in the Thunderbirds' game against Vergennes earlier this week, was one of three MVU basketball players to reach double digit scoring in Saturday's game at Middlebury. 

 Adam Laroche

Senior point guard Luc Fournier led MVU over Middlebury on a frigid Saturday afternoon in Addison County. Luc was 6 of 8 at the line and finished with a career high 13. Maliki Jackson-Unwin returning from injury also had a career high 14, while Hayzen Luneau joined them in double digits with 12, and Ray Fournier added 8, in the 61-51 Thunderbird victory.  

It was Connor Nielsen’s banked shot followed by a buzzer beating halftime 3-pointer in the last 30 seconds of the first half that brought the T-Birds all the way back from a 9 point deficit and setup a strong second half for the road team. 

The Thunderbirds second win of the season was driven by their 22 made free throws versus the Tigers 1. 

MVU hosts Enosburg on Tuesday night at the Thunderdome.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you