Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Vermont, northwest Vermont and southern Vermont, including the following counties, in central Vermont, Addison, Orange and Washington. In northwest Vermont, Chittenden, Franklin and Lamoille. In southern Vermont, Rutland and Windsor. * WHEN...Until 445 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1046 AM EST, rain and snowmelt is occurring, and will cause flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rutland, Warren, Waitsfield, Fayston, Buels Gore, Roxbury, Lincoln, Granville, Duxbury, Northfield, Moretown, Northfield Village, Huntington, Starksboro, Waterbury Village, Braintree, Ripton, Bristol, Braintree Hill and Berlin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to peak early to late morning today, and then subside in the afternoon. In parts of the southern Green Mountains of Vermont, and eastern Adirondacks of New York, these strong winds along with an elevation dependent 2 to 6 inches of wet snow accumulations could exacerbate power outages for these locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&