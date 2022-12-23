FAIRFAX - The BFA-Fairfax girls hosted the visiting MVU Thunderbirds for an in-county basketball matchup on Thursday, Dec. 22. Before the game, the officials, Wendy Baker and Dylan Hovey were introduced as a mother-son ref duo, reffing their first game together. Once the action was underway, the MVU Thunderbirds were quick to drop a basket and never looked back. MVU would take the win by a final score of 71-16.
McKenzie Vincent set the tone for the Thunderbirds, scoring the first basket of the contest. Alex Bourdeau contributed six points in the quarter, along with another six from Molly Medor. Kasandra Reynolds and Vinent added three points a-piece. Despite an early basket from Tayor Duquette, BFA-Fairfax was unable to match MVU's scoring. At the end of the first quarter MVU was up 18-4.
MVU continued to net baskets throughout the following three quarters, with not much in return from the Bullets’ offense. MVU rotated the full ten players, and everyone seemed to get in on the scoring action as the game continued. When the final buzzer rang, MVU was on top 71-16.
MVU Head Coach Tim Luneau spoke of the girls’ effort, “It was great to see everyone contribute in today’s game. We seemed to be more aggressive on offense, and our defense was much better than what we saw in the first few games. All the girls played hard, and played with confidence today.”
Destinee Pigeon also spoke of the teams’ effort, “We knew we could push the ball today, taking open shots, and just being smart with the ball. A win like this is a great confidence boost to the team; it proves that we can do this as a team. I think we have a team that can do some great things together.”
MVU scoring leaders: Destinee Pigeon led the Thunderbirds with 15 points, Molly Medor and McKenzie Vincent each had 12, and Jaylynn Langlois had 11.
BFA-Fairfax scoring leaders: Taylor Duquette led the Bullets with eight points and Forest Skillman had four.
Sports Editor's note: a a technical error caused the loss of the photos associated with this game. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we hope you enjoy the article.
