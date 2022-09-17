SWANTON - The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls' varsity soccer team earned a 3-1 homecoming win over the Oxbow Olympians on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Destinee Pigeon scored all three of MVU's goals and Abby Peavy notched the solo tally for Oxbow.
MVU head coach Roy Adams detailed the game's flow: "We started very slow in first half and there wasn’t a lot going right. The score was 1-1 at halftime, but at the start of second half we came out and started to play the way we can, controlling the game, keeping pressure on there defense, and keeping ball in the offensive zone. We had some good scoring opportunities, but Oxbow's keeper made some great saves to keep our scoring down."
Adams also complimented Kerri Campbell and Josie Maguire: "Kerri played a great game with two assist, and Josie Maguire had a solid defensive game."
